G20 foreign ministers begin second day of talks as top Japanese and South Korean diplomats meet on sidelines

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began talks Saturday, the final day of their two-day meeting in Nagoya, to discuss key issues such as free trade and sustainable development goals.

Growth in Africa and reforms to the World Trade Organization were also high on agenda, as Japan and other countries are pushing for the Geneva-based organization to improve its dispute-settlement system, a point touched on in a declaration issued by G20 leaders after a June summit in Osaka.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is chairing the last of a series of ministerial gatherings hosted by the country this year, with the G20’s rotating presidency next passing to Saudi Arabia.

The G20 consists of 20 of the world’s largest economies — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It was conceived in 1999 as a forum on financial stability and as such this was only the fourth time that a foreign ministers’ meeting has been held.

The meeting’s start on Friday had been overshadowed by speculation over whether South Korea would let a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan expire as previously announced.

South Korea ultimately decided to temporarily hold off on ending the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) while the countries hold talks to resolve a trade spat.

Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, will meet on the sidelines later Saturday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

In the meeting, Kang is expected to brief Motegi on the decision as well as call on Japan to revisit the tighter export controls.

Motegi is likely to take up South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate plaintiffs for forced labor during Japan’s 1910 to 1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and urge Seoul to abide by a 1965 bilateral agreement, under which Japan argues wartime issues were settled.

The South Korean top court has said the right of victims of forced mobilization under Japan’s “illegal” colonial rule to seek compensation was not terminated by the accord.

Motegi and Kang may also discuss plans for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Moon Jae-in to hold a summit late next month in China, their first formal talks since September last year.

In addition to G20 members, the meeting was attended by nine other countries including Spain, the Netherlands and Thailand.