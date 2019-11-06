Top U.S. official visits Seoul as Japan-South Korea face looming deadline to rescue GSOMIA pact

Japan and South Korea are showing the first signs of a thaw in their yearlong feud. But it’s unclear whether ties between the two U.S. allies will warm fast enough to save a key intelligence-sharing pact.

The neighbors have a little more than two weeks to stop the defense pact from becoming a lasting casualty of their diplomatic crisis, even as they face common threats from China and North Korea. South Korea moved to withdraw from the agreement in August and it will expire on Nov. 23, unless its notice of termination is withdrawn.

President Donald Trump’s point man for the region, Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell, said Wednesday during a visit to Seoul that the unexpected meeting this week between the leaders of South Korea and Japan was an “encouraging sign” that the Asian U.S. allies are on track to improve a relationship strained by deep rows over trade and history.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday initiated an unscheduled 11-minute meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a regional forum in Thailand, the latest step taken by Seoul to de-escalate the feud with the deadline on the military agreement approaching.

“President Moon and Prime Minister Abe had the opportunity to talk and that’s an encouraging sign as we watched the relationship improve,” Stilwell told reporters after a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young. He did not respond to a question on whether they discussed the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) military intelligence-sharing agreement between Seoul and Tokyo.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kang during her talks with Stilwell and Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, explained South Korean efforts to find “rational solutions” through dialogue over the issues with Japan. South Korean and U.S. officials didn’t confirm whether there were any specific discussions over the Seoul-Tokyo military agreement.

Monday’s meeting between Moon and Abe was their first since they held a summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September 2018.

The Trump administration has been pressuring its allies to keep the deal, which symbolized the countries’ trilateral security cooperation with Washington in face of the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

Former Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in an interview Tuesday that security was an immediate problem and should be treated separately from the overall relationship. Keeping that channel of communication open could even help restore the broader relationship, Iwaya said in Tokyo.

“An agreement showing that Japan, the U.S. and South Korea will cooperate on national security, and have the kind of relationship in which they can even share secret military information, has great symbolic value,” he said.

Moon expressed optimism after his meeting with Abe, their first such encounter in more than a year. “With Prime Minister Abe, I held a meaningful meeting that could be the start of dialogue,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told the National Assembly in Seoul that the military agreement should be maintained if it was at all helpful to national security. The GSOMIA pact was signed by Japan and South Korea in November 2016 and was seen as a breakthrough in getting them to cooperate independently of the U.S.

South Korea notified Japan in August it would withdraw from the hard-won agreement, raising alarm in Washington.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, however, offered a note of caution about Abe’s meeting with Moon.

“We shouldn’t give too high an evaluation of this 10-minute conversation,” Motegi said Tuesday.

Relations between the two Asian neighbors have sunk to their lowest point in decades since the South Korean Supreme Court ruled last year that a Japanese company must compensate those forced into wartime labor from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the peninsula. Japan says all such claims were settled under a 1965 treaty, while the South Korean courts said that agreement didn’t cover emotional pain and suffering.

Baek Seung-joo — a former South Korean vice defense minister who helped broker a separate three-way intelligence pact that included Japan and the U.S. — said that Seoul’s decision to let GSOMIA expire could hurt its international standing.

“If we lose the trust of the U.S. on the South Korea-U.S. Alliance, that would impact the level of trust from other U.S. allies, NATO, and international society in general,” said Baek, who was a part of a 2014 deal known as the Trilateral Information Sharing Arrangement.