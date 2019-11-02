National / Politics

U.N. adopts Japan's anti-nuke resolution as U.S. abstains for second straight year

Kyodo

NEW YORK – A U.N. committee on Friday voted to adopt a Japan-sponsored resolution calling for the total elimination of nuclear arms, a motion that passed with majority support as in past years despite the United States abstaining for the second year in a row.

Japan has proposed a similar resolution for the past 26 years. Although the latest resolution makes no reference to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in apparent consideration of the U.S. — which opposes the framework and provides security assurances to Japan under its so-called nuclear umbrella — Washington did not lend its support.

The resolution comes ahead of the U.N. review conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty next year.

Also passed by the U.N. General Assembly’s First Committee on disarmament issues was a resolution urging U.N. member states to join the nuclear weapons ban treaty, which was adopted in 2017 and has been ratified by 33 state parties of the 50 necessary to take effect.

But Japan, the sole country to have suffered the devastation of atomic bombings, opposed the resolution.

Despite growing calls for the abolition of nuclear arms, gaps between nuclear powers and states pushing for the treaty remain wide.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

More than 110 politicians from Japan and South Korea meet at the Diet building in Tokyo Friday to discuss ways to mend the strained bilateral relationship.
Lawmakers from Japan and South Korea push for top-down resolution to crumbling bilateral ties
A year since the courts of South Korea ordered Japanese companies to compensate for the emotional suffering of Korean wartime laborers, lawmakers from both countries Friday agreed on the need to ha...
A woman drops New Year postcards into a special mailbox at a post office in Tokyo's Marunouchi district on Dec. 15 last year.
Japan Post begins sales of Reiwa's first New Year's postcards
Japan Post Co. began selling the first New Year's lottery postcards of the Reiwa Era on Friday. A ceremony for the 2020 nengajō (New Year's greeting cards) was held at JP Tower in Tokyo...
A photo taken in April 2005 shows one of the disputed South Korean-controlled islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.
Seven Koreans missing in chopper crash off disputed South Korean-held islets
Rescuers are searching for seven Koreans who disappeared after a helicopter crashed Friday while taking off from a set of South Korea-held islets claimed by Japan, officials in Seoul said.

, ,