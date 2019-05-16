Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, arrives at a conference hall in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sept. 2 last year. | KYODO

Princess Kako plans visit to Europe, her first official overseas trip

Kyodo

Princess Kako, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is planning to visit Austria and Hungary in September in her first official overseas trip, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The 24-year-old princess is expected to attend memorial events and also make courtesy visits to the presidents of the two countries as Japan marks this year the 150th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with them, the agency said.

The princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, graduated this spring from the International Christian University in Tokyo where she majored in psychology. She also studied at Leeds University in Britain for nine months from September 2017.

Her parents visited Austria and Hungary in 2009.

