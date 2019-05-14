Doug Harvey, 95, and holocaust survivor Sophie Tajch Klisman, 89, greet each other in Commerce Township, Michigan, Monday. Harvey, was a U.S. Army soldier in the 84th Infantry Division, which helped liberate the Salzwedel concentration camp in Nazi Germany and free its captives, including Klisman. | AP

World

Holocaust survivor, WWII vet have emotional Michigan meeting

AP

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN - A Holocaust survivor welcomed to her suburban Detroit home a former soldier whose U.S. Army unit liberated the German concentration camp where she was being held.

Sophie Tajch Klisman (SOH’-fee TIHK’ KLIS’-mehn) on Monday greeted Doug Harvey with a hug and thanked the 95-year-old for taking part in the 1945 liberation of the Salzwedel camp, telling him: “You gave me my life.”

Harvey said he “can’t take credit for the entire 15,000 guys in” his 84th Infantry Division, to which Klisman replied: “But you were one of them … and I’m very fortunate to meet you.”

The two then went inside the 89-year-old Klisman’s house in Commerce Township and chatted with reporters about their experiences during World War II.

Harvey, of nearby Sterling Heights, learned about Klisman, who is from Poland, while reading a recent article about her in a newspaper.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of an Iraqi war prisoner. Lawyers on Gallagher's defense team told The Associated Press that emails they and a reporter received from military prosecutors in the case contained tracking software.
Defense lawyers say prosecutors of Navy SEAL accused of killing prisoner spied on them
Military prosecutors in the case of a Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 installed tracking software in emails sent to defense lawyers and a reporter in an att...
Sudanese gather as protests continue near Sudan's military headquarters in central Khartoum on Monday. Sudan's protest leaders said they have reached a breakthrough agreement with the country's military rulers on transitional authorities to run the country. The news came shortly after the prosecutor general's office said ousted President Omar al-Bashir had been charged over the killings of protesters during anti-regime demonstrations.
Sudan's military and opposition agree on transitional power structure as tensions mount
Sudan's military council and opposition groups said they had agreed on Monday to a power structure for the country's transition but have yet to decide how long it will last or the make-up of transi...
Cuban migrants are escorted by Mexican immigration officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border in Texas April 29. Burgeoning numbers of Cubans are trying to get into the U.S. by way of the Mexican border, creating a big backlog of people waiting on the Mexican side for months for their chance to apply for asylum.
Burgeoning numbers of Cubans trying to enter U.S. via Mexico
Burgeoning numbers of Cubans are trying to get into the U.S. by way of the Mexican border, creating a big backlog of people waiting on the Mexican side for months for their chance to apply for asyl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Doug Harvey, 95, and holocaust survivor Sophie Tajch Klisman, 89, greet each other in Commerce Township, Michigan, Monday. Harvey, was a U.S. Army soldier in the 84th Infantry Division, which helped liberate the Salzwedel concentration camp in Nazi Germany and free its captives, including Klisman. | AP

, , , , , , ,