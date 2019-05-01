About 1,500 people gather in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, to form the characters of Reiwa, the name of the new imperial era that started Wednesday. The name was drawn from an introduction to poems in "Manyoshu," said to be Japan's oldest existing anthology of poems, which referenced a flower-viewing party held by poet Otomo no Tabibito (665-731) in Dazaifu. | KYODO

National

Celebrations across Japan mark start of Reiwa Era

Kyodo

People attended various events across Japan to celebrate the first day of the Reiwa Era, as Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne Wednesday.

Some 1,500 residents lined up to form a human representation of the two Chinese characters meaning Reiwa in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, where a plum-blossom viewing that inspired the era name took place in the eighth century.

It took more than an hour for them to form the characters, each of which measured 30 meters by 30 meters.

“I feel lucky to be part of the celebration,” said Hiroshi Nabeshima, 68, who traveled from the nearby city of Fukuoka to take part.

Some headed to scenic places to see the first sunrise of the new era, though the weather was cloudy in many parts of the country.

In the coastal town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, hundreds of people flocked to Cape Shionomisaki, the southernmost point of Honshu.

Hankyu Travel International Co. in Osaka chartered a West Japan Railway Co. express train for tourists to view the sunrise off the cape, but clouds obscured the view.

“The weather is unfortunate, but I hope the new era will be a good period,” said 54-year-old Tokyo resident Masami Oshiyama, who was on the train tour.

Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, after his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, abdicated the previous day.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet guests during the autumn garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo in November.
Japan's former emperor and empress to switch residences with successors in Tokyo
Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are set to vacate the Imperial Palace following Tuesday's abdication, to make way for the new emperor and his family as they hand over their pub...
Electoral officials count ballots for the general election at the city office in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in October 2017.
Among Asian countries, Japan is least satisfied with its democracy, survey finds
More people across the globe are unhappy with the state of democracy in their countries than are content, according to a new poll that showed 56 percent of people in Japan voicing dissatisfaction. ...
Emperor Naruhito makes his first speech at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, as his wife, Empress Masako, stands by his side.
Japan's new emperor delivers first speech, vowing to emulate his father and fulfill duties as 'sy...
Delivering his first speech since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne, Japan's new emperor vowed Wednesday to "act according to the Constitution" and fulfill his role as the symbol of the state w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

About 1,500 people gather in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, to form the characters of Reiwa, the name of the new imperial era that started Wednesday. The name was drawn from an introduction to poems in "Manyoshu," said to be Japan's oldest existing anthology of poems, which referenced a flower-viewing party held by poet Otomo no Tabibito (665-731) in Dazaifu. | KYODO

, , , , , ,