Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of Nissan Motor Co., views artwork with his wife, Carole, at the DIA Art Foundation in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York in May 2017. | BLOOMBERG

Carlos Ghosn's wife to appear before Tokyo court over alleged misuse of company funds

Kyodo

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife will appear in a Tokyo court Thursday over an allegation her husband misused company funds for personal purposes, a source close to the matter said.

Carole Ghosn returned to Japan after leaving for France the day after her husband’s rearrest on a fresh allegation of financial misconduct last week, the source said.

With a judge present, she is expected to be questioned by prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court about the alleged transfer of Nissan funds to her company, Beauty Yacht, the source said.

A suspicion has emerged that the money from Nissan was used to fund the purchase of a luxury yacht mainly for use by the Ghosn family and transferred to a California-based investment firm where Ghosn’s son serves as chief executive officer.

Japan’s Code of Criminal Procedure says that when there is a person who apparently possesses information essential to the investigation of a crime, a prosecutor may, only before the first trial date, request that a judge examine the person as a witness.

Ghosn was served with a fourth arrest warrant last Thursday, less than a month after being released on bail following 108 days in detention, in connection with the misuse of Nissan monies paid to the Omani company, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.

Suhail Bahwan Automobiles allegedly received $15 million between December 2015 and July 2018 and transferred $5 million of it to a bank account of Good Faith Investments, a Lebanese investment firm Ghosn effectively owns, before part of it ended up in Carole Ghosn’s company.

Lawyers for Ghosn appealed the same day to the Supreme Court after the Tokyo District Court rejected last Friday their objection about the district court’s approval of prosecutors’ request for Ghosn’s detention for up to 10 days.

While out on bail, Ghosn had been preparing to defend himself against charges that include violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over years, and aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.

Ghosn has denied all the allegations.

