Restaurant chain operator Skylark to impose total smoking ban from September

Restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its around 3,200 outlets in the nation from September.

The group, which operates the Jonathan’s and Gusto chains, “wants to prevent undesirable passive smoking, and cares about the health of customers and some 100,000 employees,” said an official of Skylark Holdings.

Many Skylark group restaurants have smoking areas that are separated from nonsmoking areas. The group will remove the smoking areas.