Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its outlets from September. | KYODO

National

Restaurant chain operator Skylark to impose total smoking ban from September

JIJI

Restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its around 3,200 outlets in the nation from September.

The group, which operates the Jonathan’s and Gusto chains, “wants to prevent undesirable passive smoking, and cares about the health of customers and some 100,000 employees,” said an official of Skylark Holdings.

Many Skylark group restaurants have smoking areas that are separated from nonsmoking areas. The group will remove the smoking areas.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, hold a news conference last November in Darwin, Australia.
In wake of Christchurch massacre, Australia asks Japan to arrange talks on social media controls ...
Japan has received a written request from Australia to arrange talks on tightening social media controls at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tues...
Shun Medoruma (center) speaks at a news conference in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday following a ruling by the local district court ordering the central government to pay him damages over his detention after he entered a restricted area.
Court tells Japan's government to pay damages to prize-winning author held and illegally arrested...
The Naha District Court on Tuesday ordered the central government to pay ¥80,000 in damages to an award-winning author who was detained for entering a restricted area while protesting in Okinawa Pr...
Mika Nishiyama, who on Monday won a retrial in a murder case for which she served a 12-year prison sentence, shakes hands before a news conference takes place on Tuesday in the city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Japanese Supreme Court OKs retrial for ex-assistant nurse over 2003 murder
The Supreme Court has approved a retrial for a former assistant nurse who was convicted of the murder of a 72-year-old male patient at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture and has already served a pri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its outlets from September. | KYODO

, , , ,