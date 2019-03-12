World / Politics

Trump wants clocks pegged at daylight savings time

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Americans pushing for an end to the annual ritual of losing an hour’s sleep on changing clocks to daylight savings time got a new ally Monday: President Donald Trump.

U.S. clocks go forward by an hour each spring and back an hour in November, ahead of winter. The switch, which took place at 2:00 a.m. in Washington on Sunday, now means more daylight in the evenings.

Left groggy by the disruption, critics say the back-and-forth of the clock is unnecessary and maybe even dangerous. Trump seems to agree.

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” he wrote on Twitter.

Political momentum for leaving the clocks on summer schedule year-round is building in state legislatures from California to Florida. The U.S. Congress would have to give a final approval.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 5.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Washington Post 'I'm not for impeachment' as Trump's 'just not worth it'
No effort should be made to impeach President Donald Trump unless the reasons are overwhelming and bipartisan, given how divisive it would be for the country, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said i...
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 being built for Oman Air sits parked at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant, Monday in Renton, Washington. Airlines in several countries grounded the same model jetliner Monday following Sunday's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, the second devastating crash of one of the planes in five months.
FAA to declare Boeing 737 MAX 8 airworthy but will act on any safety concerns
The United States will tell international carriers later Monday that the agency believes the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is airworthy but officials emphasized they will "take immediate action" if regulators i...
Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran in 2008. On March 6, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights lawyer in Iran who defended women protesting the Islamic Republic's mandatory headscarf, has been convicted and faces years in prison.
Husband of Iranian human rights lawyer says she is newly sentenced to 38 years, 148 lashes
Nasrin Sotoudeh, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer jailed in Iran, was handed a new sentence on Monday that her husband said was 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Sotoudeh, who ha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington Friday. Americans pushing for an end to the annual ritual of losing an hour's sleep on changing clocks to daylight savings time got a new ally on Monday: President Donald Trump. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,