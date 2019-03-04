Business / Economy

Japan's monetary base down 0.6% in February, central bank says

JIJI

Japan’s monetary base at the end of February fell 0.6 percent from a month before, down for the second consecutive month, the Bank of Japan said Monday.

The monetary base, or the combined balance of currency in circulation and commercial financial institutions’ current account deposits at the BOJ, stood at ¥497.3 trillion, dropping below the ¥500 trillion line for the first time in nine months.

The decline mainly reflected a decrease in the amount of funds supplied to the money market by the BOJ through its operations to purchase outstanding Japanese government bonds.

The balance of current account deposits fell 0.8 percent to ¥385.34 trillion, and that of bank notes in circulation was up 0.3 percent at ¥107.11 trillion.

