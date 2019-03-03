The week ahead for March 4 to March 10

Monday

New lawyers representing former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been detained in Japan for more than 100 days for alleged financial misconduct, will hold a news conference. The new defense team, formed in early February, includes Junichiro Hironaka, who is known for winning acquittals in high-profile cases. They filed a bail request for Ghosn with the Tokyo District Court on Thursday after two previous requests in January made under a different team of lawyers were rejected by the court.

The Budget Committee of the House of Councilors will hold a question-and-answer session on the fiscal 2019 draft budget. The House of Representatives has approved a record ¥101.46 trillion budget, ensuring its enactment before the fiscal year starts on April 1.

Tuesday

No major events.

Wednesday

Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for February.

Osaka District Court to hold first hearing in trial of Yasunori Kagoike, former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen at heart of cronyism scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and his wife and former deputy school head Junko Kagoike, accused of illegally receiving subsidies for school construction. Both defendants are expected to plead not guilty to most of the charges. The trial is set to conclude on Oct. 30, and the date on which the ruling will be handed down will be decided later.

Thursday

Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for January.

Friday

Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for January. Japan has been running a surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of international trade, from July 2014 helped by solid income from foreign investments, but the margin of black ink has been shrinking in recent months.

Cabinet Office to release second preliminary gross domestic product statistics for the October-December quarter of 2018. In the preliminary results, the government said Japan’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent, following a revised 2.6 percent contraction in the July-September quarter.

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for January.

Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for February.

Nagoya District Court to hand down ruling on a man accused of killing a couple in their 80s in 2017.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, through March 10.

Saturday

No major events.

Sunday

Spring Grand Sumo Tournament to be held in Osaka through March 24 without a Japan-born grand champion following the retirement of Kisenosato in January. Hakuho and fellow yokozuna compatriot Kakuryu are expected to stave off the advances of sumo’s young guns, led by komusubi Mitakeumi and sekiwake Takakeisho.

Nagoya Women’s Marathon.