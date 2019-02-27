Accident on Tokyo's Shonan Shinjuku Line roils morning commute

An accident in Tokyo disrupted several train lines, leaving potentially thousands of passengers stranded and forcing others to change their routes during rush hour in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred between Akabane and Ikebukuro stations on the Shonan Shinjuku Line at 8:11 a.m., East Japan Railway Co. said. Because several train lines connect to it, some — including the Utsunomiya Line and the Tokaido Line — temporarily suspended operations.

Train services resumed for all of the affected train lines, but significant delays were hampering the morning commute.

A JR East spokesperson said it is currently looking into how many passengers were affected but the number is expected to be in the thousands.