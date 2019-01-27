Kotaro Nagasaki, candidate backed by Shinzo Abe's LDP-Komeito coalition, looks set to win Yamanashi gubernatorial election

Former House of Representatives member Kotaro Nagasaki looks set to win in the Yamanashi Prefecture gubernatorial election Sunday with support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc, according to Kyodo News projections.

Nagasaki, 50, who ran as an independent but with recommendations from the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito, is likely to defeat three other candidates including incumbent Hitoshi Goto, 61, who was backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

The election precedes a series of national and local elections this year, including a House of Councilors’ election later this summer.

Nagasaki’s expected victory comes despite criticism of the Abe administration following the revelation that the labor ministry released faulty jobs data for more than a decade, resulting in people being underpaid in work-related benefits.

During campaigning, he pledged to revitalize the regional economy with state subsidies and promote tourism through a maglev train project, in which Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) plans to connect Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027.