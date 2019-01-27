National / Politics

Kotaro Nagasaki, candidate backed by Shinzo Abe's LDP-Komeito coalition, looks set to win Yamanashi gubernatorial election

Kyodo

KOFU, YAMANASHI PREF. - Former House of Representatives member Kotaro Nagasaki looks set to win in the Yamanashi Prefecture gubernatorial election Sunday with support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc, according to Kyodo News projections.

Nagasaki, 50, who ran as an independent but with recommendations from the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito, is likely to defeat three other candidates including incumbent Hitoshi Goto, 61, who was backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

The election precedes a series of national and local elections this year, including a House of Councilors’ election later this summer.

Nagasaki’s expected victory comes despite criticism of the Abe administration following the revelation that the labor ministry released faulty jobs data for more than a decade, resulting in people being underpaid in work-related benefits.

During campaigning, he pledged to revitalize the regional economy with state subsidies and promote tourism through a maglev train project, in which Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) plans to connect Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Pope Francis presides over an evening vigil with young people at the Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Panama, on Saturday, the fourth day of his visit there for the World Youth Day celebrations.
Japanese Catholics urge Pope to send anti-nuclear message when he visits
Japanese Catholics on Sunday urged Pope Francis to send an anti-nuclear message from Hiroshima and Nagasaki when he travels to the country later this year. The Argentine pontiff said las...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration appears to be trying to avoid controversy during the ordinary Diet session, slated to convene on Monday, ahead of July's Upper House election.
Cabinet to keep Diet bills to a minimum with apparent eye on July Upper House election
Facing a critical Upper House election this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears to be laying the groundwork for a controversy-free five-month Diet session, which starts Monday. Abe's Cabin...
Hunters in Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, load deer after a recent hunt. The nationwide hunting season for wild boar and deer, which cause large amounts of agricultural damage, lasts until March 15.
Aging hunters look for fresh blood to solve boar woes
When the world rang in 2019, it also prepared to usher in the Year of the Boar. But in Sasayama, a picturesque, historical city of about 42,000 nestled in rural Hyogo Prefecture about an hour by...

, ,