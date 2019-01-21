A student from Covington Catholic High School stands in front of Native American Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips in Washington in this still image from a Friday video by Kaya Taitano. | KAYA TAITANO / SOCIAL MEDIA / VIA REUTERS

Kentucky Catholic school may boot students seen in video mocking Native Americans

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY - Students at a Kentucky Catholic school who were involved in a video showing them mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a Washington rally could potentially face expulsion.

In a joint statement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School apologized and said they are investigating and will take “appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.”

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.

Videos circulating online show a youth staring at and standing extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American man singing and playing a drum. Other students, some wearing Covington clothing and many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and sweat shirts, surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.

A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky, Saturday. A diocese in Kentucky apologized Saturday after videos emerged showing students from the Catholic boys' high school mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial on Friday after a rally in Washington. | AP

