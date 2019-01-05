National

Japan protests China's unapproved maritime survey near Okinotori Island

Kyodo

TOKYO/BEIJING - Japan has lodged a protest with China over an unapproved maritime survey around Okinotori Island, a remote atoll in the western Pacific that Tokyo claims as a base point for its 200-mile (320-km) exclusive economic zone, a government source has said.

The Japan Coast Guard detected a Chinese research ship navigating in waters near the tiny island on Dec. 18 last year. The Chinese vessel told Japan’s maritime safety agency that it was “conducting ocean research on the high seas.”

Okinotori Island, located midway between Taiwan and Guam, is Japan’s southernmost territorial point, being located about 1,700 km south of Tokyo. China, while recognizing Okinotori as Japanese territory, argues that it is a “rock” and not a base point for Japan’s EEZ.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Wednesday, “The Chinese oceanographic research ship Xiangyanghong 1 recently conducted marine scientific and research activities in waters near Okinotori in accordance with the law.”

“Okinotori reef does not meet the basic requirements to be recognized as island,” Lu said. “The Japanese side unilaterally calls it an island and claims the so-called EEZ and continental shelf, but the Chinese side has never acknowledged that.”

A Chinese ship was also spotted carrying out research activities in waters near Okinotori Island in March 2016.

