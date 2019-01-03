Kumamoto shaken by magnitude 5 earthquake registering maximum of lower 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake, registering a maximum of lower 6 on Japan’s shindo intensity scale to 7, hit Kumamoto Prefecture at around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

Local municipalities as well as police and firefighters scrambled to gauge the impact of the quake, with the extent of possible damage not yet confirmed as of Thursday evening.

According to the agency, the focus of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and shaking registering seismic intensity of lower 6 was observed in the town of Nagomi in the northern part of Kumamoto Prefecture.

Shaking registering an intensity of 4 on the scale was seen in the southern part of Fukuoka Prefecture, while some regions in Saga, Nagasaki, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures observed tremors that registered an intensity of 3, the agency said.

As of early Thursday evening, local officials in Nagomi reported that there was no information regarding injuries. There was also no information on injuries from the city of Kumamoto, where the earthquake registered a lower 5.

A Kyushu Shinkansen train was brought to an emergency stop when the quake struck according to operator Kyushu Railway Co., also known as JR Kyushu.

Bullet train services on the Kyushu Shinkansen line were suspended between Hakata and Shin-Yatsushiro stations.

Vehicles were banned from entering expressways in the Kumamoto region in case there was any damage on the road that could trigger accidents, operators said. Kumamoto Airport briefly closed its runways, its operator said, adding that no damage to the airport’s facilities had been identified.

No abnormalities were found at nuclear power plants in the region, utilities said.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said the quake did not cause a power outage in the prefecture.

“The quake was worse than the 2016 quake and I thought that a building would collapse. It was frightening,” said a male shopkeeper in Nagomi.

“There were so many natural disasters last year throughout the country, so I did not expect that there would be an earthquake so early in the year. I am afraid of aftershocks,” said a 45-year-old man who manages a hot spring facility in the same town.

In a hastily arranged news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government had established an emergency task force at the Prime Minister’s Office to deal with the quake.

In April 2016 the region was rocked by a series of major earthquakes, including deadly temblors on April 14 and 16 that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of houses. During the previous quakes, the renowned Kumamoto Castle in the city of Kumamoto was heavily damaged and remains under reconstruction to restore it to its original state — work that is expected to take years. It was unclear if the latest quake had caused further damage to the castle.

Thursday’s earthquake came as many were spending New Year’s holidays in their hometowns or were preparing to return to major cities.