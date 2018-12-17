Brazil releases photos in bid to catch, extradite Italian wanted in four 1970s slayings

AFP-JIJI

BRASíLIA - Brazilian federal police, now cooperating with a longtime Italian demand, on Sunday released a photo montage of Cesare Battisti, an Italian sought by Rome for four murders attributed to a far-left group in the 1970s.

The series of 20 images show the 63-year-old Italian with a variety of accessories — a beard, a mustache, glasses or a hat — to help citizens or police identify him.

Italy has repeatedly sought the extradition of Battisti, who has lived in Brazil for years under protection accorded him by former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now in prison for corruption.

But during the country’s recent presidential campaign, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro — now president-elect — vowed that if elected he would “immediately” extradite Battisti.

On Friday, Bolsonaro reiterated on Twitter that Italy could “count” on his cooperation.

President Michel Temer on Friday ordered Battisti’s extradition to Italy, where he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for the four homicides.

Battisti was last seen two weeks ago in the small coastal city of Cananeia, a police commissioner told the G1 site. He is now considered a fugitive.

An Italian military plane has been standing ready at Guarulhos International Airport near Sao Paulo to transport him to Rome.

Battisti was convicted in Italy in 1979 of being a member of the outlawed Armed Proletarians for Communism, but escaped from prison.

He was subsequently convicted in absentia of having killed two Italian police, taking part in the murder of a butcher and helping plan the slaying of a jeweler who died in a shootout that left his 14-year-old son paralyzed.

Battisti admitted to being part of the group but denied responsibility for any deaths.

He reinvented himself as an author, and in 2004 skipped bail in France, where he had taken refuge, and went to live clandestinely in Brazil until his 2007 arrest in Rio de Janeiro.

After four years in custody, Lula issued a decree refusing his extradition and he was freed, angering Italy.

Battisti, who has a 5-year-old Brazilian son, last year told AFP he faced “torture” and death if he were ever returned to Italy.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev Sunday.
Russia retains heightened military border presence: Ukraine leader
Russia retains a heightened military presence on Ukraine's border, having pulled back "less than 10 percent" of its forces since tensions between the countries peaked in November, Ukrainian Preside...
Image Not Available
Trump to review case of U.S. 'Military hero' charged with murdering alleged Afghan bomb-maker
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will review the case of a soldier charged with premeditated murder for killing an alleged bomb-maker in Afghanistan. "I will be reviewing the case...
Masked gunmen of the al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, raise their hands as they stand in front of a huge poster showing a mock attack on a bus, during a mass rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of Hamas, an Islamic political party, that currently rules in Gaza, Sunday in Gaza City.
Hamas chief praises West Bank 'resistance' after deadly attacks on Israelis
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya praised "resistance" in the occupied West Bank in a speech to tens of thousands on Sunday after recent deadly attacks against Israelis. Haniya made the comments at a r...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This handout combo picture released by Brazil's Federal Police in Brasilia on Sunday shows possible disguises that could be used by former Italian militant Cesare Battisti. Brazilian President Michel Temer signed an extradition order on Friday for Battisti, wanted in his homeland for murders committed in the 1970s, after a judge ordered his arrest. | BRAZILIAN FEDERAL POLICE / VIA AFP-JIJI Cesare Battisti attends the presentation of his new book about his experience in an Italian prison, in Rio de Janeiro in 2012. | AP

, , ,