Japan's dominance of the street skateboarding world championships in Tokyo has highlighted the fierce competition to represent the country at next summer's Paris Olympics.

The host nation accounted for nine of the 16 finalists and five of the six medalists at the championships that concluded Sunday at Ariake Coliseum, with Sora Shirai winning the men's title and Yumeka Oda crowned women's champion.

Japan currently has five men and six women in the top 10 of the respective Olympic qualification rankings but can send no more than three of each to the street competition at Place de la Concorde in Paris.