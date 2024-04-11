Paris –

World Athletics will become the first international federation to award prize money at an Olympics, beginning at this year's Games in Paris, the organization announced Wednesday.

The gold medal winners in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris will receive $50,000.

While athletes are often paid by sponsors and the Olympic tradition of amateur competition has long since been consigned to history, the decision by track and field's international body to pay prize money represents a major shift for the Games.