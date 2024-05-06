It’s never too early to start skateboarding.

Skateboarding has always been a youthful activity, but as the grandest stage in sports approaches, it's children, especially girls, who are pushing the limits of what’s possible with a piece of wood and four wheels.

Three years ago, fans were wowed by the teenage medalists in skateboarding at the Tokyo Games, where the sport made its Olympic debut. As the stars of those Games are now hoping to follow up their exploits in France this summer, two Japanese preteens are already looking beyond Paris and getting a head start on their preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.