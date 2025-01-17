Wildfires that devastated neighborhoods across Los Angeles have provided fresh motivation for critics of the 2028 Summer Olympics and complicated the effort to host the world's biggest sporting event, though experts say a relocation is unlikely.

The fires that officials said could rank as the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history continue to rage after several days, with desert winds and a parched landscape presenting extremely hazardous conditions.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already moved to assure that Los Angeles will be ready to host the Games, a massive undertaking even under the best circumstances, and said on TV news program "Meet the Press" that the Olympics will provide a chance for the "community to shine."