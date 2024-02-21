Ahead of the Paris Olympics in July and August, French prosecutors are working on four probes into possible wrongdoing, but are the investigations a sign of problems or of genuine efforts to tackle graft?

Andy Spalding, an academic and author who studies corruption in sporting "mega-events" such as the Olympics or soccer's World Cup, believes French authorities are showing they are serious about delivering a clean Games.

Three preliminary investigations are into possible favoritism in the awarding of around 20 contracts worth tens of millions of euros, while a fourth is scrutinizing the pay of chief organizer Tony Estanguet.