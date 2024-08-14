The stands have fallen quiet and the Olympic Village is emptying. What happens to all the equipment now that the 2024 Paris Olympics are over? Organizers have plans for it.

Over decades, the world's biggest sporting event has forged a reputation for monumental waste, with whole stadiums sometimes left to rot once the two-week extravaganza moves on.

But Paris promised to do things differently, using temporary venues to cut construction work but also forcing suppliers to think about a "second life" for the equipment they supplied, from tennis balls to the sand for the beach volleyball court.