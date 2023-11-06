Air raid sirens wailed as artistic swimmers Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva rested on their only free day from a rigorous training program in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The sisters are stars of Ukraine's Olympic-medal-winning team, which returned to the city to train for next summer's Paris Olympics, despite proximity to the front and regular bouts of shelling.

After Russia invaded, their team moved to Italy and then Kyiv, before returning to Ukraine's second largest city, known for its universities and cultural scene.