Japanese businesswoman Hiroko Shiraishi is among the many Parisians who fled the city to avoid the Olympic crowds. Now, she feels a tinge of jealousy toward those who stayed.

Instead of witnessing Paris transform into a huge paradise for sports fans, she and her French husband, along with their two children, left early on summer holiday, flying to the U.S. for a road trip through national parks on the American west coast. They plan to visit Japan before returning home at the end of August.

“We needed QR codes to get around the city and proof of residence to go home. It was too chaotic to be in Paris so we escaped before the opening ceremony,” Shiraishi told The Japan Times.