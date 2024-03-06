A total of 326,000 tickets are set to be sold or given away for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on the Seine River, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday, giving the exact number for the first time.

Organizers have scaled back their plans for the waterborne parade — with crowds once imagined as large as 2 million people — in the face of resistance from French security services and worries about terror attacks.

But it is still set to break records in terms of size, with all previous opening ceremonies taking place in the main athletics stadium.