Andy Murray is retiring on his terms as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis' golden generation.

The former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement at age 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men's doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.