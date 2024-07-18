Global advertisers are hiring more female athletes to launch marketing campaigns ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, a move aimed at capitalizing on recent record ratings for women's sports in the U.S. and Europe to reach new audiences.

While the Olympics has long been considered the pinnacle of women’s sports, increased attention leading up to the Games has prompted more brands to feature female athletes in commercials, shape messaging toward women and increase ad spending on women’s sports, ad experts said.

"What we’re seeing of late is an incredible aggregate of women showcasing skills and breaking records in ways that are generating so much attention,” said Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for entertainment and sports at NBCUniversal, which broadcasts the Olympics in the U.S.