Yui Ohashi, winner of two swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, earned a chance to defend her Olympic 200-meter individual medley title in Paris on Sunday.

On the final day of Japan's qualifying trials at Tokyo Aquatics Center, Ohashi won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 9.17 seconds, well inside the qualifying time of 2:10.70.

Shiho Matsumoto also earned a berth by finishing second in 2:09.90.

The top two finishers meeting each race's qualifying time, set by the Japan Swimming Federation, clinched Olympic spots in the eight-day trials.

"I got so nervous, but I was determined to give 100% and see what happens," said Ohashi, who won both the 200 and 400 IM at the Olympics in 2021 but missed out on a Paris berth in the 400 meters five days earlier.

"I was confident of swimming well over the second half," the 28-year-old added. "There were times I thought about giving up in my bid to make the Paris Olympics, but I've come this far with the support of people around me."

In the men's 100-meter butterfly, Katsuhiro Matsumoto and national record holder Naoki Mizunuma qualified for the Paris Games, touching the wall in 50.96 and 51.23 seconds, respectively.

Rikako Ikee won the women's 50-meter freestyle in 24.88 seconds, but her time was 0.33 outside the qualifying time.

The 23-year-old, known for her competitive comeback from leukemia, swam in three finals at the trials and earned a berth in the 100 butterfly.