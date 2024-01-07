Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made a previously unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday — her first trip to the war-torn nation as Japan’s top diplomat — amid concerns of dwindling support in some countries for Kyiv’s nearly 2-year attempt to fend off an invasion by Russia.

The top Japanese diplomat was due to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, where she will “directly convey Japan's position that Tokyo will stand by and support Ukraine even in the current difficult international situation,” Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan has been among the most vociferous supporters of Ukraine’s fight against Russia following Moscow’s Feb. 22, 2022, invasion of its neighbor, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida repeatedly stressing the importance of beating back aggression and noting that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow."