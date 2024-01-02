Japan's Reconstruction Agency is sharing insights garnered from the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami with nations facing similar challenges.

In the current fiscal year, which ends in March, the agency has drawn up a document titled "Great East Japan Earthquake Lessons Learned & Know-How Gained." The document is an English version of an original Japanese text that compiles from many regions examples of rebuilding infrastructure and the lives of disaster victims.

The English version of this wealth of knowledge has been provided to Turkey and Syria, both of which suffered significant devastation from a powerful earthquake in February, as well as to Ukraine, currently battling invasion by Russia. Japan hopes to contribute its experiences in disaster recovery and reconstruction to assist Ukraine in rebuilding areas affected by the ravages of war.