Last year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida not only laid the foundation for Japan’s defense and security policies for years to come, he also highlighted Tokyo’s willingness to shed some of the postwar constraints on its military.

But it is one thing to map out an ambitious vision and list of program priorities and another to effectively, efficiently and fully implement them.

One year on, questions remain as to whether the embattled leader, whose support rate recently dipped to new lows, can follow through on his pledges.