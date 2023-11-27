A new poll of Taiwanese voters found the top opposition candidate for president jumped past the ruling party’s hopeful into lead position ahead of January’s election, the latest twist in a drama-filled race.

Ko Wen-je, the Taiwan People’s Party’s nominee, had an approval rating of 31.9% versus 29.2% for Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te, according to the poll released Monday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

The opposition Kuomintang’s Hou Yu-ih was third with 23.6%, according to the survey conducted Nov. 19-21. The margin of error for the poll is 2.99%.