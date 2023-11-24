Taiwan’s opposition presidential candidates engaged in a public mudslinging match on live television, shattering the prospects of a China-friendly unity ticket in a moment likely to be remembered as one of the most farcical in the island’s political history.

With just 24 hours to go until registration for January’s election closed, the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih and the Taiwan People’s Party’s Ko Wen-je met in Taipei’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on Thursday. Ostensibly, the meeting was to decide who would lead any alliance ticket, despite the two sides’ deep political divisions.

Those talks never got started. Instead, a pre-negotiation news briefing descended into 90 minutes of on-stage insult-trading, political grandstanding and, at times, off-topic ranting, beamed to the island of some 23 million people.