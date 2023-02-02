  • Murtaza Ziwari, 37, an Afghan refugee, plays with his son Ahmad Spanta Ziwari, 2, at Heather Farms Park near their home in Concord, California, U.S., on Dec. 13, 2022. | REUTERS
    Murtaza Ziwari, 37, an Afghan refugee, plays with his son Ahmad Spanta Ziwari, 2, at Heather Farms Park near their home in Concord, California, U.S., on Dec. 13, 2022. | REUTERS
San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico – Their journey starts with a humanitarian visa for Brazil: one of the few remaining exit routes for Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

It ends, after a perilous trek overland through Latin America across at least 11 countries, with scaling the border wall and jumping onto U.S. soil.

More than a year after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, the number of Afghans crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum in the United States has soared.

