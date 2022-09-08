  • As climate disasters increase in frequency, some in Japan have started to use the word 'kiki' (crisis) to describe the situation. | GETTY IMAGES
    As climate disasters increase in frequency, some in Japan have started to use the word "kiki" (crisis) to describe the situation. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

From extreme weather events to global energy shortages, the news has been inundated with climate-related terms.

In late July, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched a グリーントランスフォーメーション (gurīn toransufōmēshon, green transformation) panel to fight 気候変動 (kikōhendō, climate change).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,