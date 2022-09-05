While the government has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, some regions are working to bring it forward by 20 years, achieving the goal by the fiscal year starting in April 2030.
In the so-called decarbonization-leading areas announced by the Environment Ministry in April, local governments, companies and financial institutions are ahead of the curve in developing projects that will serve as models for others, starting a “decarbonization domino effect” in various locations, including urban areas, rural villages and remote islands.
