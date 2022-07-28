Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appeared to be looking at the restart of nuclear power reactors in the country as his government launched a "green transformation" panel on Wednesday for the fight against climate change.
The establishment of the new panel is believed to be a strategic move toward actively using nuclear energy again by reversing the trend away from nuclear energy following the March 2011 meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
