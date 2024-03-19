Top-division rookie sensation Takerufuji continued his unbeaten march Tuesday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament by defeating his nearest rival in the title race, fellow rising star Onosato.

The No. 17 maegashira from the Isegahama stable improved to 10-0 — two wins clear of fifth-ranked Onosato and ozeki Kotonowaka — with the impressive push-out victory on Day 10 at Edion Arena Osaka.

Despite nearly slipping to the clay, Takerufuji kept his momentum from the opening charge and drove Onosato over the straw bales before the higher-ranked wrestler could make use of a belt hold.