Nine para sports organizations in Japan came together in 2023 to form P. United, a coalition aimed at addressing common challenges in organizational management.

Faced with low public recognition and financial difficulties due to their relatively obscure status, the groups seek to strengthen their collective efforts and improve conditions for para sports in the country.

Now in its third year, P. United remains optimistic about its mission. Hisanobu Noguchi, a board member of the Japan Para Shooting Sport Federation and project manager at P. United, emphasizes the importance of proactive efforts.