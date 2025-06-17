Just before the doors opened on Goldin Auctions’ first-ever showcase in Japan, founder and CEO Ken Goldin surveyed the scene one final time.

This is his first trip to Japan, and he brought some high-end sports memorabilia for the public to see, along with two of his employees — Head of Sports Consignment Dave Amerman and Ryan Krupa, one of the company’s consignment directors — to help collectors who want to do consignments with the famous auction house. He has also brought star power as the central figure of a Netflix reality show, “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,” focused on him and his company.

The line outside BlezAsia, a trading card shop in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district opened by one of Goldin’s longtime friends, was growing. When the doors finally opened on Saturday, several people made a beeline for Goldin, who was ready to hold court from his spot near a jersey once worn in a game by New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle.