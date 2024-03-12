Sekiwake Wakamotoharu and komusubi Abi remained the only wrestlers from sumo's four uppermost ranks to stay unbeaten at 3-0 Tuesday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

Wakamotoharu withstood a shove to the throat to maintain forward pressure on No. 3 maegashira Takanosho (1-2), forcing him backward and finally out at the 15-day meet at Edion Arena Osaka.

Abi, a former sekiwake, overpowered sekiwake Daieisho (0-3) from the jump and easily shoved him across the straw bales to join the six-wrestler pack at 3-0.

Yokozuna Terunofuji and three of the four ozeki, Hoshoryu, Kotonowaka and Takakeisho, improved to 2-1, while the fourth, Kirishima, remained winless.

Although he won, the often-injured Terunofuji struggled mightily before forcing out No. 1 maegashira Asanoyama (1-2), a former ozeki. Despite seizing a strong position from the start, the yokozuna endured his third prolonged bout of the tournament.

Takakeisho was headed toward defeat with his back to the straw when he brought down No. 2 maegashira Meisei (1-2). Large but nimble and quick, new ozkei Kotonowaka outlasted komusubi Nishikigi (1-2), while Hoshoryu clung tenaciously to a belt hold to force out impressive No. 2 maegashira Atamifuji (1-2).

Kirishima appeared on track for his first win, until he took his eye off tricky No. 1 Ura (2-1).

As he backed the maegashira wrestler toward defeat, Kirishima unleashed a full-blooded slap. Ura, however, ducked the blow, and then thrust down the ozeki, who lost his balance when he swung and missed.

Rising young stars Takerufuji, making his makuuchi-division debut at No. 17, and January debutant No. 5 maegashira Onosato remained undefeated with solid wins. Takerufuji avenged one of the two losses he suffered in January en route to the jūryō-division championship with a crisp overarm throw of No. 15 Roga (2-1).