Reigning Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano won the Dew Tour men's snowboarding halfpipe title for the second year in a row Sunday.

Hirano scored 97.00 points on his third and final run, topping Japanese compatriot and 2021 winner Yuto Totsuka by 0.67 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Lucas Foster of the United States rounded out the podium with 94.00.

Hirano's spectacular third run included a triple cork 1440 and a cab double cork 1440.

"For my third run, I had to do a routine that I've rarely done in practice, so I was really nervous," the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic gold medalist said. "I'm just glad I made it in the end."