Memphis Grizzlies swingman Yuta Watanabe revealed Monday he is dealing with a wrist injury and is unsure when he will return to the court.

Speaking to reporters before sitting out the Grizzlies' road win against one of his former teams, the Brooklyn Nets, Watanabe said he felt pain in the wrist of his non-dominant right hand since mid-February.

"I sprained it during practice without realizing. I thought it would be OK, as it was my right hand, but it's actually gotten worse," the Japanese national basketball team star said.

"I don't know how long it will take, but I want it to be better before I return."

Watanabe, 29, was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Grizzlies, his original NBA team, on Feb. 8. He has played 34 games this season, averaging 3.4 points in 13.7 minutes per game.