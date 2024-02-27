Top-ranked Japanese boxer Ryosuke Nishida will face champion Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico for the International Boxing Federation's bantamweight title on May 4, his gym announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old southpaw Nishida will be making his world title debut at Edion Arena Osaka as he bids to extend his perfect record of eight straight wins, one of which came by knockout.

"This challenge arrived at the best possible timing," Nishida, who made his professional debut in 2019, said during a news conference. "I absolutely want to win it and be the world champion."

Rodriguez, 31, has a 22-2 record with 13 KOs.

"He has speed, technique and is skillful," Nishida said of his opposition.

Nishida's trainer Kosuke Takeichi was bracing for a tough fight, describing Rodriguez as "a big wall" and saying that Nishida "will take a split-decision win."