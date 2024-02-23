Sumo's governing body decided Friday to demote former yokozuna Hakuho, now known as stablemaster Miyagino, and give him a salary cut over repeated violence by his 22-year-old protege Hokuseiho.

The Japan Sumo Association has accepted the retirement of the Mongolian-born, Hokkaido-raised Hokuseiho after he physically abused lower-ranking stablemates, saying its move was equivalent to the punishment of recommending retirement.

Hakuho, who won a record 45 top-division championships, will be demoted by two ranks to the lowest of the JSA's ranks for sumo elders, excluding the rank for those rehired after the age of 65, after the association questioned his supervisory ability.

Demotion is the third-most-severe punishment out of seven for JSA members, behind dismissal and a recommendation for retirement.

He will also take a 20% reduction in remuneration for three months.

Miyagino and Hokuseiho, whose real name is Ariunaa Davaaninj, were both present at Wednesday's JSA compliance committee meeting. A source said the stablemaster claimed to be unaware of the problem.

Mongolian-born Hakuho retired in September 2021 before taking over his stable in July 2022.

The 204-centimeter Hokuseiho has been seen as a strong prospect. He pulled out of January's New Year meet on the sixth day due to a knee injury. A source said allegations of violence surfaced at that time, prompting a JSA investigation of the stable.