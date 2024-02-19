Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama fired nine birdies in a scintillating 9-under-par 62 in the final round to rally from six shots back for a three-stroke victory in the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

Tap-in birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 allowed the Japanese star to rise to the top of a crowded leaderboard that saw five players tied for the lead on the back nine.

He added a birdie at the par-5 17th — shooting 6-under on the back nine and capping his round with a two-putt par at Riviera's iconic 18th hole.