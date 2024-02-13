Spanish club Real Sociedad said Monday that it has extended Takefusa Kubo's contract until 2029.

"My wish is to continue growing hand in hand with this team," the 22-year-old Japan attacker said through the La Liga club.

Kubo joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in 2019 and transferred to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 after being loaned out to Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.

The former Barcelona youth player has slotted in well with Real Sociedad, scoring nine goals last season — the most by a Japanese player in a single Spanish top-flight campaign.

Real Sociedad has advanced to the round of 16 of the European Champions League this season.