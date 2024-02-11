Japan's Mitsuki Ono won her third straight snowboarding halfpipe World Cup event Saturday in Calgary to clinch the women's overall title for the second season in a row.

Compatriot Ruka Hirano joined Ono in claiming back-to-back overall titles after finishing second in the fifth and final round of the men's circuit in Canada.

Ono scored 89.00 points on the first of her three runs, which would have been enough to win the gold on the day, but bettered it with a flawless 90.00 on her second attempt. Maddie Mastro of the United States was second on 88.25, with Japan's Sena Tomita coming third on 87.00.