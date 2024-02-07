Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was seen working out at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Arizona spring training facility Tuesday as he prepares for his first season in North America.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto, who achieved nearly unprecedented success in the final three years of his seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, arrived at around 8:30 a.m. and spent around five hours at the facility outside Phoenix.

Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325 million contract is the most valuable ever offered to a pitcher, led the Pacific League in ERA, strikeouts, wins and winning percentage in each of the past three seasons. The Orix Buffaloes posted him in the offseason.

For three straight years since 2021, Yamamoto has been PL MVP and the winner of the Sawamura Award as the most impressive starting pitcher in either league. Last season, the right-hander became only the third pitcher to throw no-hit shutouts in consecutive years.

The Dodgers' pitchers and catchers are due to report Friday, about a week earlier than normal. The club is scheduled to open its season on March 20 in Seoul with two games against its National League West rivals, the San Diego Padres.